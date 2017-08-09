Hometown Hero: Addy Douglas

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Prout’s Addy Douglas.

The 16-year-old became the youngest winner of the State Women’s Amateur, knocking off veteran Kibbe Reilly at the 18th hole in their title match.

The two-time 1st Team All-Stater was a runner-up at this year’s Girls State Championship and should once again challenge defending champion Alexis Florio for the title.

Douglas is hoping to play Divison I college golf when she graduates and the Newport native is expected to begin her college search this fall.

