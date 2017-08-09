In the Kitchen: Shrimp Chorizo with Cheesy Grits

Chef Susan Alper stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to cook up some Shrimp Chorizo with Cheesy Grits!

Get the recipe here:

Shrimp Chorizo with Cheesy Grits

Cornbread waffle

3 C flour

¼ cup sugar

2 T salt

2 T soda

4 C buttermilk

8 eggs

4 oz butter, melted

Mix dry ingredients

Mix wet Mix Cook in waffle iron according directions

Cheesy Grits

2 C milk

2 C water

2 Tbls butter

2 Cups grits

Salt and pepper

1 C cheese

Boil liquid add grits steady keep stirring until really smooth season and add cheese until melted

Shrimp and chorizo

Saute onion in butter until soft – add chorizo- add shrimp- sprinkle desired amount of seasoning

When shrimp is ½ way cooked splash white wine, when reduced by ½ again add 2 Tb cold

butter swirl in pan to make sauce- toss scallions in swerve on grits

Shrimp chorizo saute onions spice blend white wine butter scallions

Spice blend

2 tbl smoked paprika, ½ tsp cayenne, 1 tbl garlic granulated, 1 tbs granulated onion, 1 tbs salt,

½ tsp pepper ½ tsp cumin