In the Kitchen: Shrimp Chorizo with Cheesy Grits

Chef Susan Alper stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to cook up some Shrimp Chorizo with Cheesy Grits!
Get the recipe here:
Shrimp Chorizo with Cheesy Grits
Cornbread waffle
3 C flour
¼ cup sugar
2 T salt
2 T soda
4 C buttermilk
8 eggs
4 oz butter, melted
Mix dry ingredients
Mix wet Mix Cook in waffle iron according directions
Cheesy Grits
2 C milk
2 C water
2 Tbls butter
2 Cups grits
Salt and pepper
1 C cheese
Boil liquid add grits steady keep stirring until really smooth season and add cheese until melted
Shrimp and chorizo
Saute onion in butter until soft – add chorizo- add shrimp- sprinkle desired amount of seasoning
When shrimp is ½ way cooked splash white wine, when reduced by ½ again add 2 Tb cold
butter swirl in pan to make sauce- toss scallions in swerve on grits
Shrimp chorizo saute onions spice blend white wine butter scallions
Spice blend
2 tbl smoked paprika, ½ tsp cayenne, 1 tbl garlic granulated, 1 tbs granulated onion, 1 tbs salt,
½ tsp pepper ½ tsp cumin