Man sent back to prison after pair of robberies in New Bedford

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A New Bedford man convicted of two robberies in the city last year was sentenced to eight to ten years in prison this week.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced that 47-year-old Scott Almeida plead guilty in Fall River Superior Court this week to the two counts of unarmed robbery.

Prosecutors alleged that he robbed a 7-11 twice, on September 3 and October 1, and tried to rob the Jalice Cafe on Acushnet Avenue on October 3. In that incident he claimed he had a gun and demanded money from the bartender, who ran for help, at which point Almeida fled on foot while friends of the business owner chased him. Prosecutors said police arrested Almeida after he ran into a utility pole and fell down.

Almeida was on probation for a prior unarmed robbery conviction at the time, having been sent to prison in 2010. He had also spent several years in prison after a 2005 conviction.