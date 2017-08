ATLANTA (WPRI) – Lottery players can continue to dream big. No one matched all 6 numbers for Tuesday’s $350 million Mega Millions drawing. So the prize grows to $382 million for Friday’s drawing.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 11-17-50-52-74 and the mega ball was 14.

There were 4 tickets sold worth $2 million, one each sold in California, Florida, Georgia and New York.

For those who can’t wait until Friday, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $307 million.