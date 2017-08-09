Panel recommends removal of Judge Ovalles

Related Coverage Closing arguments heard in case of embattled judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Supreme Court Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline has recommended that the high court remove Judge Rafael Ovalles as a state District Court judge.

In a 240-page report issued Wednesday, the commission said Ovalles had committed 41 violations of the Rhode Island Code of Judicial Conduct. The inquiry was sparked by allegations against him of sexual harassment, abusive treatment and failure to maintain professional dignity in court.

The 14-member panel said it made its recommendation “with great solemnity.”

“Based on the voluminous record and the number of credible testifying witnesses at the public hearing, the tally of Judge Ovalles’s acts of misconduct is extensive,” the report said, criticizing what the panel described as his “uneven temperament, his lack of competence, and his vindictiveness.”

Ovalles, who has previously denied allegations against him, is expected to issue a statement about the panel’s report later Wednesday.

A court spokeswoman said Ovalles now has 20 days to reject or modify the commission’s report, after which the commission will have 20 days to file a rebuttal. The Supreme Court will have 90 days to review the findings and the recommendation.

The vote to suggest Ovalles’s removal was 13-1, with Workers’ Compensation Court Judge Hugo Ricci Jr. the sole no vote. Ricci instead recommended that Ovalles be suspended without pay and required to take classes at the National Judicial College in Nevada as well as receive treatment for anger management and sexual harassment.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising allegation against Ovalles were suggestions that court employees had seen him with his pants either off or partially unzipped. The panel’s final report did not find the former allegation credible, but reprimanded Ovalles for not always wearing proper attire in chambers.

“Regardless of Judge Ovalles’s medical issues, it is totally improper to allow court employees or anyone that Judge Ovalles has contact with in the workplace to view him in a partial state of undress,” the report said. “This behavior undermines the public perception of the judiciary and the dignity of judicial office.”

Ovalles, who immigrated to Rhode Island from the Dominican Republic at age 10, became the state’s first Hispanic judge when he was appointed to the bench in 2005 by former Gov. Don Carcieri.

But Ovalles was relieved of his duties in December 2015 due to various allegations against him of misconduct and incompetence. He is the uncle of former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras, who helped advise him in the disciplinary proceeding, and his defense team included former House Speaker William Murphy.

The judicial tenure panel held an 18-day hearing into Ovalles earlier this year, including 55 witnesses, to determine its recommendation.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook