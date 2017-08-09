Pedestrian dies after being struck by garbage truck in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said an investigation is underway after a fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Hartford Avenue and Whelan Road Wednesday.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit by a garbage truck and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released information about the identity of the victim at this time. It is also not clear whether the driver of the garbage truck will face charges.

