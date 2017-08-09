Pet therapy pups celebrate two years at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – PVD Pups are celebrating two years of keeping air passengers calm at TF Green Airport.

The airport held a celebration Wednesday morning marking the second anniversary of the pet therapy program there.

The PVD Pups pet therapy program was introduced in August 2015 as a way to provide stress relief and comfort for passengers through interaction with the pups.

Travelers walking through the terminal are greeted by the dogs wearing green vests marked PVD Pups “Pet Me.”

The dogs are trained through Dynamic Dog Training and go through an eight-week training program specific to the airport environment.

They learn skills from basic obedience to desensitization to other animals, food and other stimuli in the airport environment.

Once the dogs pass the training, they earn a Canine Good Citizen certificate and the title of PVD Pup.