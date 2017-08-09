Police: Suspects in fraud case likely traveled from Conn. to commit crime

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Two suspects involved in a Seekonk fraud case will face charges in Rhode Island before being extradited back to Massachusetts, police said Wednesday.

Brandan Howell, 29, and Christopher Williams, 25, led police on a multi-state chase Tuesday after they were found to be engaging in credit card fraud, according to police. The car chase ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing into a plaza sign in East Providence.

Because the suspects were arrested in Rhode Island, they will have to at least face a judge before they are sent back to Massachusetts.

“Depending on the severity of the offense, they could just be released on personal recognizance or some type of bail, and that would allow the interested agency, or state, to go pick them up to bring them back,” Seekonk Police Chief Craig Mace explained.

Mace said the suspects will face a host of charges in Massachusetts once they’re extradited.

“We have quite a few crimes involved, in terms of credit card fraud, identity theft, larceny, assault with a dangerous weapon,” Mace said. “About 16 offenses involved.”

Mace also said the suspects, who are both residents of Connecticut, likely traveled to the area so they could commit the crimes.

The chief also warned southern New Englanders that identity fraud crimes may not be as rare as they think.

“It’s sad,” Mace said. “People are being attacked on the Internet, they’re being attacked on the phone.”