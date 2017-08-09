Providence police capture suspect in 9 armed robberies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have a man in custody believed to be responsible for a series of recent armed robberies in the city.

Maj. David Lapatin said Willie Rathbone was arrested at about noon Wednesday after he allegedly robbed the Walgreen’s on North Main Street at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Rathbone, 35, is charged with holding up six stores over the past week and a half, and is suspected in three more robberies, according to Lapatin.

“He was really on a rampage,” Lapatin said. “And we had to stop him.”

Lapatin said investigators tracked Rathbone to an apartment on Elmwood Avenue and apprehended him with the help of a SWAT team.

In addition to the Walgreen’s holdup, Rathbone is charged in the following robberies:

July 30: Shop and Go convenience store on Union Avenue

August 4: Tito Mini Market on Potters Avenue

August 6: Stop Market on Cranston Street

August 7: Shell gas station on Wickenden Street

August 8: Explosion Market on Dexter Street

Lapatin said he suspects the crimes were motivated by drug use.

“Eight or nine robberies in one week is pretty bold,” he said. “They’re not looking to get this money to go out to dinner or put it in their 401(k).”

Police said Rathbone is a Level II sex offender and has a lengthy criminal history.

Cranston police also said Wednesday that they’re investigating Rathbone as a suspect in a recent robbery in that city.

