Raimondo: New laws help foster ‘clean energy economy’ for RI

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo marked the enacting of some new laws on energy and environmental conditions Wednesday morning in a ceremony at Quonset Development Corporation Business Park.

Flanked by a system of solar panels on the park’s property, the governor signed the bills into law. She was joined by the state’s energy commissioner Carol Grant, Department of Environmental Management director Janet Coit, as well as the sponsors of the bills.

The legislation provides for a 10-year extension on the state’s renewable energy growth program, streamlined processes for statewide solar permitting applications and connecting renewable energy installations to the power grid, and allows farmers to install a renewable energy system on no more than 20 percent of their total farm land acreage.

“We have made so much progress toward our clean energy and environmental goals, and this legislation will help us build on that momentum,” Raimondo said in a statement. “We are taking important steps toward fostering a stronger clean energy economy.”

