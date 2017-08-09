RWP Zoo renames elephant yard, announces new partnership

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It was all “trunks” on hand at Roger Williams Park Zoo Wednesday morning for the announcement of a new partnership between the zoo, and Ivory Ella.

Westerly-based Ivory Ella is an online clothing store which donates a portion of the proceeds of their elephant-patterned clothing to “Save the Elephants.”

Roger Williams Park Zoo renamed their elephant yard the “Ivory Ella Elephant Yard” after the company pledged $200,000 towards supporting the zoo and their conservation efforts.

“We are so excited that they’re going to partner with us, to help educate people about the plight of elephants, to help save elephants in the wild, to help crush the ivory trade, stop the ivory trade,” said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Executive Director, during Wednesday’s press conference.

According to Dr. Goodman, African elephants are killed for their ivory at an alarming rate of 96 elephants a day.

“We have a group of our employees right now over in Kenya working with ‘Save the Elephants,’ so it’s great timing to do these things,” said Ivory Ella Co-Founder, Matt Fiano. “At the same time, we’re supporting elephants globally, and then we’re also supporting them locally in our backyard.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes just days before “World Elephant Day,” on August 12th.

The zoo’s three female African elephants–Kate, Ginny, and Alice–also took part in the re-naming of their home, and seemed to enjoy all of the attention, and food.