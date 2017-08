WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday has been found, police said Wednesday.

According to West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsay, Karina Brielmier was located in Hartford, Conn.

Police did not elaborate on Brielmier’s condition.

In the meantime, Providence police are still seeking the help of the public as they try to locate 17-year-old Breanna Policastro. Police said Policastro was last seen in Providence’s Mount Pleasant area.