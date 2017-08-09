WPRI 12/Fox Providence blood drive nets 33 pints

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tuesday afternoon in the summer is a tricky time for collecting blood donations, according to the Rhode Island Blood Center, but that didn’t stop more than three dozen people from stopping by the WPRI 12 and Fox Providence Blood Drive.

The “bloodmobile” paid a visit to our East Providence studios on Tuesday and the center said it was able to collect 33 pints of blood from the 39 people who offered to donate.

Each pint can help save up to three lives, so nearly 100 people will now be able to get the blood, plasma or platelets they need.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian speaks to Glenn Halvarson of the RI Blood Center about the donation process.