2 arrested after police, SWAT team raid Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police tracking stolen firearms raided a home on South Main Street in Attleboro Thursday night.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said police obtained a search warrant as part of an investigation into a recent burglary in which several guns were stolen from a city home.

Police on scene confirmed that two men were taken into custody but did not offer their identities or the charges they’re facing.

A SWAT team was called in to assist because police had intelligence that the suspects and guns were inside the home, according to Heagney.

After the suspects were arrested, police were seen searching the home with K-9’s, taking photos and leaving with bags of evidence.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, police said.

