2 RI beaches reopen for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Islanders can again enjoy the waves at the King Park Swim Area in Newport and Warren Town Beach.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) officially reopened both beaches for swimming Thursday afternoon. RIDOH had previously closed both due to high bacteria counts in the water.

Slack Pond in Smithfield remains closed due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae. According to the DEM, coming into contact with water containing blue-green algae could cause irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and throat. In some cases, the DEM said the algae can cause far more serious symptoms like liver or nervous system damage.

The latest information on beach closures can be found on our Beach Closures page or by calling the RIDOH Beach line at (401) 222-2751.