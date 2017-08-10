3 hurt in Warwick rollover crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday following a crash on Airport Road in Warwick.

Two cars collided at about 3:30 p.m., causing one to roll and end up on its side, according to city police.

An eyewitnesses on scene said the striking vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed when it t-boned the second car, causing it to go airborne.

Police said three occupants of the car that was struck were taken to the hospital. According to eyewitnesses, that car had two young women seated in the front and an older woman in the back seat.

The city’s fire department said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle won’t face charges but it’s unclear at this time if she’ll be cited for any motor vehicle violations.