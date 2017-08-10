Body found in West Greenwich ID’d as missing Coventry man

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — State Police confirm the body found Wednesday in the Big River Management Area of West Greenwich has been positively identified as a Coventry man who was reported missing in the area last week.

Police said Michael Neary’s wife reported him missing Thursday, Aug. 3.

Crews spent several days scouring the Big River Management Area in search of Neary, 50, until state police suspended the ground search Monday.

Police said his body was found about a quarter-mile beyond the area previously searched. A group of people who had continued to search for Neary after the official search was ended made the discovery.

Police said an autopsy was performed and, while they did not reveal a cause of death, they said no foul play is suspected.

