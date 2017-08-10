Care New England downgraded as annual loss forecast to hit $61M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A major Wall Street agency downgraded the bond rating of Care New England, Rhode Island’s No. 2 hospital group, on Thursday as the company struggles with tens of millions of dollars in losses for a third year in a row.

Fitch Ratings cut Care New England’s rating two notches, from BBB- to BB, which is below investment grade, and put a watch on the rating for possible further downgrades depending on its performance over the coming months.

Fitch noted the hospital group’s operations have lost $46 million in the first nine months of this fiscal year, a number that is expected to rise to $61 million by Sept. 30. The problems were not predicted by Care New England executives, who had originally budgeted a nearly breakeven year.

Fitch said “different forces” are driving Care New England’s losses versus last year, when they were attributed to restructuring costs. The problems now are falling patient volume, particularly “poor performance” at Women & Infants Hospital, the company’s flagship, as well as at Kent Hospital.

The hospital group is down to 40 days of cash on hand, which Fitch described as “very thin,” and its free cash and investments has dropped 18% this year to $126 million.

Jim Beardsworth, a spokesman for Care New England, said the Fitch report reflected “challenges we are aggressively working to address,” but said hospital leaders “are buoyed by the tone of optimism” they saw in the write-up. He said they are working “to strengthen our financial stability while we continue to provide exceptional care.”

Specifically, Fitch’s analysts said they expect Care New England’s finances to improve in 2017-18 but remain in the red. “Positive developments at the state level, including easement on the cap on commercial [insurance] rate increases and a Medicaid rate increase, should boost revenues,” they wrote. They also suggested the company’s turnaround efforts are yielding some dividends.

Care New England is in the process of trying to complete two major transactions: spinning off Memorial Hospital, which has been losing money since the company acquired it in 2013, to Landmark Medical Center’s owner; and merging the rest of Care New England’s hospitals with Partners HealthCare, the largest hospital group in Massachusetts.

“Fitch views both transactions positively,” the analysts said, emphasizing in particular the importance of selling Memorial in order to stabilize the rest of Care New England. Fitch said it expects the Memorial deal to close first, though both are still in the due-diligence phase.

Care New England has $181 million of long-term debt, according to Fitch. not in danger of violating its loan covenants because covenant holiday, but will need to fulfill it in fy18

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook