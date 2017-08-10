Celebrating 25 years of Making Strides

It’s time to celebrate 25 years of “Making Strides”

The American Cancer Society is celebrating its work in the community with a kickoff event coming up next Thursday, August 17th, at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

“Making Strides” events provide an opportunity for everyone to come together for a cause that is still so important and so relevant.

Last year, the event in Providence raised over $650,000 and brought together over 17,000 people right in our community.

Courtenay Needham from Making Strides Providence along with Dr. Taneja from The Center of Breast Cancer at University Surgical Associates joined us to talk about the event.

====================================================================

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.