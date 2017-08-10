CPSC issues safety alert about fidget spinners

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Fidget spinners spun into popularity this spring. The low-tech, inexpensive toys are made with ball bearings and spin between a kid’s fingers. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a safety alert about the toys

In a statement, Ann Marie Buerkle, Acting Chairman of the CPSC said, “Fidget spinners can be fun to use but consumers and companies should be aware of some of the safety concerns associated with this product.”

The CPSC said it is investigating several incidents involving the toy. According to the agency, fidget spinners can break and release small pieces that can cause choking hazards.

New safety guidance from the CPSC:

Fidget spinners and children:

Keep fidget spinners away from children under 3 years of age.

The plastic and metal spinners have small pieces (including batteries) that can be a choking hazard. Choking incidents involving children up to age 14 have been reported.

Warn children of all ages not to put fidget spinners or small pieces in their mouths and not to play with the fidget spinner near their faces.

Battery-operated fidget spinners:

Have working smoke alarms in your house to protect you if there is a fire.

Be present when products with batteries are charging.

Never charge a product with batteries overnight while you are sleeping.

Always use the cable that came with the fidget spinner.

If the fidget spinner did not come with a cable, make sure to use one with the correct connections for charging.

Unplug your fidget spinner immediately once it is fully charged.

The CPSC is also encouraging businesses to review the agency’s guidance on fidget spinners.