The incredible, true story of Steve Ross — the driving force behind the iconic New England Holocaust Memorial — is now being told in a documentary.

‘Etched In Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross’ is the compelling, true story of survival, resilience and hope. Young Steve, then Szmulek Rosenthal from Poland, was captured by the Nazis and endured 5 horrific years in 10 concentration camps. Upon his liberation from Dachau, an American soldier showed him kindness, which kindled his resilience, propelling him to dedicate his life to helping disadvantaged young people for over 40 years.

the film's Director, Producer and Screenwriter, Roger Lyons, who discussed this remarkable film and Steve's lasting legacy.

You can see the film on Sunday as part of The Rhode Island International Film Festival. Get your tickets here: http://riiff.festivalgenius.com/2017/films/etchedinglassthelegacyofsteveross_rogerlyons_RIIFF