Fall River police searching for suspected bank robber

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are looking for the public’s help tracking down a woman in connection with a bank robbery that happened at the Rockland Trust located at 768 Robeson Street Wednesday.

The woman is described as a white, light-skinned female who is approximately 20 to 30 years old

She has blond hair and is approximately 5’4″ tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fall River Police Detective Dwaine Cabeceiras at 508-324-2796.

Anonymous TIPS are accepted through the tip line 508-672-TIPS.