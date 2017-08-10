In race against clock, emergency roof repairs underway at Central Fall H.S.

CENTRAL FALL, R.I. (WPRI) — Like many school districts across Rhode Island, crews are working on construction projects at many Central Falls schools. But it’s the emergency roof repairs at the city’s high school that have the attention of school officials.

The School Building Committee held a meeting Thursdays to discuss the project, which is turning out to be more than they bargained for.

Superintendent Victor Capellan said the district was planning to patch some areas on the roof, but the problem is worse than first thought.

Will it affect the opening of school in a few weeks? Eyewitness News Reporter Steve Nielsen has the details at 5:30