In the Kitchen: Blue Fin Tuna, Boozy Cream Jars

Chef Jeanie Roland from Ella’s stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning, to show viewers how to make:

1. Seared local Blue Fin Tuna with tomato-melon-corn relish

fresh herb & radish top salad

2. Peach & local blueberry boozy cream jars

Recipes:

Local Blue Fun Tuna with Tomato-Corn-Melon Relish

1- large, ripe tomato…seeded & diced

1- 1/2 orange melon, seeded & diced

2 ears of corn, seasoned & grilled, remove from ear.

1- orange, tested & juiced

evoo to coat

salt & pepper TT

Herb mix

mint, basil, parsley, sweet pea tops & relish tops

For the Blue Fin Tuna:

Lightly oil & season steaks

olive oil

Note: Do not heat oil in pan, season the protein that you plan to sear or grill.

Boozy Cream:

6 egg yolks

1/3 C sugar

1 T Pure vanilla extract

2.5 T gran mariner or cointreau (or your favorite liquor)

Method:

In stainless steel bowl add: yolks, sugar, vanilla & booze and cook over water bath and cook until slightly thickened being careful not to curdle yolks.

Remove from heat and whisk by hand for approx 1 min to cool. Let cool to room temp.

2 C heavy cream whipped to semi stiff peaks

Whisk 1/3 of whipped cream into boozy egg mix. then gently fold in remaining 2/3 of cream with rubber spatula. place in pastry/piping bags

Finish:

Layer cream with your favorite fruit and top with fruit or mint.

As months change, change your summer fruits & flavors to more seasonal choices.