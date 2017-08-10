In the Kitchen: Blue Fin Tuna, Boozy Cream Jars

Chef Jeanie Roland from Ella’s stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning, to show viewers how to make:
1. Seared local Blue Fin Tuna with tomato-melon-corn relish
fresh herb & radish top salad
2. Peach & local blueberry boozy cream jars
Recipes:
Local Blue Fun Tuna with Tomato-Corn-Melon Relish
1- large, ripe tomato…seeded & diced
1- 1/2 orange melon, seeded & diced
2 ears of corn, seasoned & grilled, remove from ear.
1- orange, tested & juiced
evoo to coat
salt & pepper TT
Herb mix
mint, basil, parsley, sweet pea tops & relish tops
For the Blue Fin Tuna:
Lightly oil & season steaks
olive oil
Note: Do not heat oil in pan, season the protein that you plan to sear or grill.
Boozy Cream:
6 egg yolks
1/3 C sugar
1 T Pure vanilla extract
2.5 T gran mariner or cointreau (or your favorite liquor)
Method:
In stainless steel bowl add: yolks, sugar, vanilla & booze and cook over water bath and cook until slightly thickened being careful not to curdle yolks.
Remove from heat and whisk by hand for approx 1 min to cool. Let cool to room temp.
2 C heavy cream whipped to semi stiff peaks
Whisk 1/3 of whipped cream into boozy egg mix. then gently fold in remaining 2/3 of cream with rubber spatula. place in pastry/piping bags
Finish:
Layer cream with your favorite fruit and top with fruit or mint.
As months change, change your summer fruits & flavors to more seasonal choices.