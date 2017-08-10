Judge considers releasing Cranston murder suspect on home confinement

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old murder suspect may not have to stay behind bars as he awaits his sentence, prosecutors confirmed Thursday.

The judge in the trial of Xavier Vidot is considering releasing the teen on home confinement, according to the attorney general’s office. The judge cited a number of reasons for the potential decision, including Vidot’s young age.

According to police, Vidot admitted to shooting and killing 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau last month in Cranston. Police said the killing took place after an argument between Loiseau and Vidot’s mother at their Edgewood Avenue home.

Police said Vidot’s mother, Melonie Perez, admitted to helping her son dump Loiseau’s body in Attleboro and setting it on fire.

Although Vidot is 17 years old, he is being tried as an adult in Loiseau’s murder. Prosecutors said Vidot would be placed with relatives if the home confinement plan goes into effect.

“Given not only the factual setting, the scenario the state is presenting, but also the defendant’s age and factors of motivation, this is where the court has to consider the setting of confinement,” the judge said.

A hearing to evaluate the potential plan is scheduled for Aug. 23.