Mayor Elorza in New Orleans for meeting with US mayors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza traveled to New Orleans Thursday for the Summer Leader Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the national group of municipal leaders that comes together several times each year to discuss policy ideas and issues affecting cities.

Elorza, a first-term Democrat who was recently named to the conference’s advisory board, will remain in New Orleans until Saturday night. The mayors have scheduled a press conference for Friday at 10:15 a.m.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was named president of the group earlier this year.

In a media advisory, the conference said the mayors will meet to outline policy proposals around the opioid epidemic, infrastructure investment, tax reform and other major challenges facing the country. Elorza is the co-chair of the Immigration Reform Task Force with Tom Tait, the Republican mayor of Anaheim, California.

The event will kick off Thursday evening with Axios’ Mike Allen moderating a discussion on the future of cities with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Landrieu, Kellogg Foundation President La June Montgomery Tabron, National Urban League CEO Marc Morial, economist Jeffrey Sachs, Jim Anderson from Bloomberg Philanthropies and Peter Scher from JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Other sessions will focus on the opioid crisis, creative infrastructure financing for American cities, bridging the divide between urban and rural communities, the impact of globalization and technology on cities’ economic growth and violence.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan