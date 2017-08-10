Nonprofit founder sentenced to serve 7 years in prison for embezzlement

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A nonprofit founder convicted last year of embezzling more than $1 million from the organization was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Dan Doyle, 67, who founded the Institute for International Sport three decades ago, was found guilty in December of all 18 counts he faced, including embezzlement, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretenses.

For the first seven counts, a Superior Court judge sentenced Doyle to 15 years with seven to serve at the ACI.

The judge denied the defense’s request for a stay of the sentence, meaning Doyle will report to prison on Thursday.

Doyle also received prison time for the remaining 11 counts, which will run concurrently with the first sentence.

For count 8, Doyle was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five to serve and ordered to pay $550,000 restitution to the Hassenfeld Institute. According to court documents, that nonprofit’s founder – former Hasbro chairman and CEO Alan Hassenfeld – contributed hundreds of thousand of dollars to Doyle and the Institute for International Sport.

For counts 11, 13, 15, and 17, Doyle was also sentenced to 10 years with five to serve and for counts 10, 12, 16 and 18 he received a one-year suspended sentence for each.

During the trial, the prosecution successfully argued that Doyle used more than $1 million of the Institute’s funds on his daughters’ college tuition and other personal expenses such as groceries, clothing, cosmetic eye surgery, and hundreds of trips to Starbucks.

Doyle filed a motion for a new trial back in March but that was also denied.

Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado was in court for Doyle’s sentencing and will have a live report at 6 on WPRI 12.