Patriots kick off preseason against the Jaguars

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots open the exhibition season with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. but don’t expect to see the team’s marquee players, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. According to The Boston Herald, the Patriots are likely to have Jimmy Garoppolo and/or Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

The Patriots and the Jaguars have been holding joint practices all this week.

All pre-season games, including Thursday night’s action, can be seen on myRITV.

Patriots Training Camp photo gallery. Rob Gronkowski answers questions following a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas took his sons to Patriots training camp Monday. Coach Belichick addresses reporters. Bill Belichick takes the podium. Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia talks to the media. Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels speaks with the media. Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater. Pats safety Devin McCourty.