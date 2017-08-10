Patriots kick off preseason against the Jaguars

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots open the exhibition season with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. but don’t expect to see the team’s marquee players, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. According to The Boston Herald, the Patriots are likely to have Jimmy Garoppolo and/or Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.
The Patriots and the Jaguars have been holding joint practices all this week.
All pre-season games, including Thursday night’s action, can be seen on myRITV.