Patriots kick off preseason against the Jaguars

By Published: Updated:
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, runs with the ball as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, right, looks on at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady turned 40-years-old Thursday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots open the exhibition season with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. but don’t expect to see the team’s marquee players, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. According to The Boston Herald, the Patriots are likely to have Jimmy Garoppolo and/or Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

myritvWatch Patriots Preseason Games on myRITV »

The Patriots and the Jaguars have been holding joint practices all this week.

All pre-season games, including Thursday night’s action, can be seen on myRITV.

