PC basketball great Abdullah in court for failing to register as sex offender

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 1990’s Providence College basketball star Abdul Abdullah was released on bond after his initial appearance on a charge that he did not register as a sex offender in connection with a 2003 Georgia statutory case.

Court records indicate Abdullah pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 2005, after he was arrested in 2003 in case involving a 14-year old victim who was a relative by marriage. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with six months to serve.

Abdullah was arrested by Cranston police last month after a traffic stop, when the officer discovered a 2006 warrant out of Georgia involving alleged failure to follow the conditions of his probation.

The Providence Police arrest warrant affidavit says Abdullah “had a duty to register as a sex offender in Georgia and that duty would carry over to Rhode Island.”

He appeared in court on Tuesday on the Providence charge.

After his arrest last month, Abdullah told Target 12 he had verbal permission from his Dekalb Country, Georgia probation officer to move to Rhode Island, and he said the officer told him he could report to him with monthly phone calls. According to Abdullah, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office knew about the arrangement back in 2006.

The Dekalb County District Attorney’s office has not responded to requests for comment about Abdullah’s probation.

Abdullah, who was also a volunteer assistant basketball coach at Brown from 2010 to 2012, has not responded to multiple requests for comment since his arrest.

His Rhode Island attorney Christopher Millea said he did not want to comment until he sees documents connected to the case from Georgia.

A status conference on the probation violation case is schedule for next week. A pre-arraignment conference on the sex offender registration charge is scheduled for October.

