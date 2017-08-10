Police ID pedestrian killed by garbage truck in Providence

Related Coverage Pedestrian dies after being hit by garbage truck in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the victim in a fatal pedestrian crash Wednesday afternoon that occurred at an intersection near Merino Park.

Police said Migdalia Gonzalez, 51, was crossing the street near Hartford Avenue and Bodell Avenue when she was struck by a garbage truck that was making a left turn. Police said Gonzalez was pronounced dead after being transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

On Wednesday, Lt. Richard Fernandes said Providence police aren’t sure if Gonzalez was in a crosswalk when she was hit. According to Fernandes, police will be looking at surveillance video from nearby housing projects.

On Thursday, police said the incident remains under investigation.

