Police: mom tried to kill daughter after taking her

DUDLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — The mother whom police said triggered an Amber Alert when she took her 3-year-old daughter from a Worcester home Wednesday is accused of trying to kill the child.

Massachusetts State Police said 38-year-old Leann Rickheit was scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Thursday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery on a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.

State police said troopers found Rickheit and her daughter unconscious in Rickheit’s car, parked near a pond in the woods of Charlton early Thursday morning. According to police, the car was running and Rickheit had stuffed clothes in the tailpipe to block the exhaust. Troopers smashed a window and pulled Rickheit and the girl out of the car.

The girl was taken to UMASS Medical Center in Worcester, and police said she was reported to be doing well Thursday morning. Rickheit was treated at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester, then taken to the state police barracks in Sturbridge.