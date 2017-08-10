Police: Taunton man flashes girl in Walmart

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man accused of exposing himself to a girl Wednesday was also arrested for a similar incident last year, police said.

According to police, Abidan Rivera, 35, flashed a girl while her family was in the toy section of a Quincy Walmart. Police said the victim’s mother, with the help of one of her daughters, later located Rivera and captured a short video of the suspect to grab a description.

Officers said they located Rivera within the Walmart using store cameras and confirmed the incident by reviewing surveillance video.

Rivera has been charged with open and gross negligence and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

According to police, Rivera was taken into custody last year from a similar incident in Saugus.