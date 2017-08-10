Powerball jackpot continues to rise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPRI) – With no grand prize winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot will climb for the drawing on Saturday, August 12.

The Powerball numbers drawn at Florida’s state lottery headquarters Wednesday were 12, 30, 36, 47, and 62, with a Powerball number of 9.

Three tickets winning $1 million each were sold in Oregon, Iowa, and Texas.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot is now at $356 million, or just over $203 million if a winner chooses to take the winnings in cash.

This week marks the first time both the Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state lottery games are offering jackpots topping $300 million.

The Powerball drawing airs during Eyewitness News at 11:00 on WPRI 12 Wednesday and Saturday nights.