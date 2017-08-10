Raimondo visits CCRI to help students enroll in free-tuition program

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and CCRI staff were on hand Thursday helping recent high school graduates enroll in a new free-tuition program in Rhode Island.

The program, which is only available for certain Rhode Island residents, is good for two years of free tuition at CCRI. Thursday is the first of two “enrollment days” designed to help students start classes next month under the new program.

According to a spokesperson, CCRI staff are helping students apply to the college, register for classes, complete the free application for federal student aid and more.

CCRI’s Vice President of Student Affairs Sara Enright said Friday the college would likely see a “20% boost” in enrollment due to RI’s Promise Scholarship.

The event wrapped up at 1 p.m. on CCRI’s Knight Campus in Warwick. A second enrollment day is scheduled for August 17.