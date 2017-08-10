Search on for 2 missing men in Coventry pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Coventry Police are searching Johnson’s Pond for two men reported missing Wednesday.

The search began late Wednesday night for two men, one 54 and the other 48, who were last known to be on a boat in the pond.

The search was suspended overnight due to darkness, but resumed just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Residents living near the pond are assisting in the search.

The identities of the missing men have not been released at this time.

