Settlement reached in lawsuit between Home Depot and At Home

WARWICK, .RI. (WPRI) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between two competing businesses in Warwick.

Earlier this year, Home Depot filed a Superior Court lawsuit against At Home Stores, LLC, over a real estate agreement Home Depot has with the owner of the building it inhabits.

The agreement essentially prevented a competing business from moving in to the same complex on Bald Hill Road. But in April, an At Home location opened up right next door to Home Depot, selling furniture, rugs, cabinets, and gardening supplies, among other things.

Home Depot filed the suit demanding that At Home be prevented from selling those items, in order to protect its own business. A Superior Court judge agreed, and the case was heading to the state Supreme Court prior the settlement, which was reached on August 3.

The terms of the settlement were not revealed, but a court spokesman confirmed that the case was dismissed.

“We have settled our differences with Home Depot in a mutually acceptable manner,” an At Home spokesperson said in a statement provided to Eyewitness News. “Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, however At Home looks forward to serving the Providence community for many years to come.”