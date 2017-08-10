Stone House Inn denied new entertainment license

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular wedding venue’s request for a new entertainment license was denied Thursday night by the Little Compton Town Council.

The Stone House Inn applied for the new license after a judge last month ordered the venue to cancel all of its upcoming weddings and other special events over a zoning dispute with the town.

In his ruling, Superior Court Judge Brian Van Couyghen agreed with the town’s complaint that the Sakonnet Point Road facility’s gravel parking lot was not in accordance with applicable parking and traffic requirements.

The venue is working to handle the zoning situation but is currently focused on getting brides and grooms rebooked at new venues, according to Kevin Vendituoli, the attorney for the inn’s owners, Newport Experience.

Vendituoli said he’s appealing the judge’s decision to the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 – we hear from a bride who’s forced to relocate her upcoming wedding due to tonight’s decision.