Summer Stars: Summer Sports

From McCoy Stadium to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Rhode Island has a number of action-packed locations for you to enjoy in the summer sun.

McCoy Stadium:

One of the most famous and well-loved sites in Rhode Island, McCoy Stadium has been the home of the PawSox for almost fifty years. The stadium holds baseball games all summer long, and is available for a variety of public and private events.

For more information on McCoy Stadium, please visit the PawSox’s website.

International Tennis Hall of Fame:

Located in Newport, the International Tennis Hall of Fame is a must-see destination for tennis novices and experts alike. The hall of fame contains both a tennis club as well as a museum displaying thousands of artifacts.

Please visit the website for the International Tennis Hall of Fame for more information.

Newport Polo:

Host of the Newport International Polo Series XXVI and home of the nation’s first polo club, Newport Polo is a landmark in the history of the sport. The club also holds public exhibition matches and year-round polo instruction.

For more information, be sure to visit Newport Polo’s website.

East Coast Paddle Sports:

Describing itself as “Southern New England’s premier Stand-Up Paddleboard & Kayak rental and sales company,” East Coast Paddle Sports provides everything you need for an exciting paddleboard and kayak experience. The company has two Rhode Island locations, in East Greenwich and Wakefield.

You can find more information on East Coast Paddle Board’s website.

Bass Pro Shops:

Bass Pro Shops describes themselves as the ultimate outdoor gear location. With stores in Foxborough and Bridgeport, Bass Pro Shops is the perfect place to purchase everything you need for hunting, fishing, archery and more!

Visit Bass Pro Shops’ website for more information.

Grilled Lamb Gyro’s:

Serves: 4

Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1# Lamb Sirloin

4 ea. Pitas, Grilled

1 cup Hummus

1 ea. Cucumber, small dice

1 ea. Lemon

12 ea. Mint Leaves, chopped

½ cup Chickpeas

¼ cup Yogurt

16-20 Sunflower Sprouts

1 pinch Kosher salt

Directions:

Combine Cucumber, Lemon, Mint and a pinch of Salt. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Grill Piras until soft and lightly charred. Spread hummus on bottom of each pita. Grill Lamb until medium rare. Depending on thickness it should take approximately 8-10 minutes. Slice Lamb and place on top of hummus. Top with cucumber relish, yogurt and sunflower seeds.