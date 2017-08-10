Vermont man whose mom, grandfather died mysteriously unhurt in crash

VERNON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather and whose mother disappeared when they were on a fishing trip has been involved in a minor highway crash.

Police say Nathan Carman was driving a pickup truck on Interstate 91 in Vernon on Monday when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

Carman’s truck received minor damage. The larger truck had substantial damage. There were no injuries.

Last year, Carman’s boat sank during a fishing trip near Rhode Island with his mother. She was never found and is presumed dead. The insurance company is refusing to pay the claim for the boat.

Carman has denied any involvement in his mother’s presumed death and his grandfather’s 2013 shooting death in Connecticut. His aunts have sued in New Hampshire to try to block him from collecting an inheritance.