2 men arrested in Attleboro raid due in court

Related Coverage 2 arrested after police, SWAT team raid Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men accused in a stolen guns investigation are expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court Friday.

The men, who police have not yet identified, were taken into custody Thursday night during a raid at a home on South Main Street.

Police said arrests are connected to an investigation into a recent burglary in which several firearms were stolen.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney told Eyewitness News Thursday the SWAT team was activated because police had intelligence that the suspects and the guns were inside the home, making it a high-risk entry.

After the suspects were arrested, police were seen searching the home with K-9’s, taking photos and leaving with bags of evidence.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the courthouse. We’ll update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.