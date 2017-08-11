3 charged with November armed robbery in Dartmouth

Related Coverage Man injured during armed robbery at Shell station

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Dartmouth police have arrested three people they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint late last year.

In a news release, Detective Kyle Costa said that Dartmouth police detectives, along with Massachusetts State Police, arrested the three Friday morning in connection with the November 25, 2016 robbery of the Shell station on State Road.

At the time, investigators said that the three attacked the clerk and beat him with a firearm while committing the robbery.

Police arrested 38-year-old Robert Perard of Neponset Street in Canton, 30-year-old Felecia President of Beeden Road in Westport, and 27-year-old Chelsea President of Whittenton Street in Taunton. All were arrested at their homes.

“This is yet another shining example of our Detective Division’s dedication to bringing closure to a very serious crime,” Acting Police Chief Brian Levesque said. “I’m very pleased with the outcome, and that the collective efforts put forth by the members of both Dartmouth P.D. detectives and the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, had a positive and peaceful ending.”

Perard was charged with robbery with a firearm while masked, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation and conspiracy.

Felecia President was charged with robbery with a firearm while masked and conspiracy, and Chelsea President was charged with robbery with a firearm while masked, witness intimidation and conspiracy.