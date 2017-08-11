Rhode Islander heading south for best view of solar eclipse

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first total solar eclipse in nearly a century is 10 days away and while it will be visible in Rhode Island, some locals are hitting the road to get an even better look at the rare celestial event.

Sarah Levesque of North Smithfield and her fellow atmospheric science majors are planning to drive south in search of the best spot to witness the eclipse on Aug. 21. The Pinpoint Weather intern and aspiring meteorologist said the group will likely end up in Georgia, Tennessee or South Carolina, depending on the cloud forecast.

A total solar eclipse is a rare event in which the moon completely blocks the sun from view.

In Rhode Island, we’ll only get to see a partial eclipse. The shadow it creates is a called a penumbra. But in the so-called “path of totality” where Levesque is headed, spanning from Oregon to South Carolina, viewers will be able to see the total eclipse in all its glory.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado speaks to the self-proclaimed “weather geek” about her upcoming trip.