EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency workers didn’t have to go far when a driver slammed into a storefront in East Providence Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in front of Avenue N on Newman Avenue – right across the street from East Providence Fire Station Three.

Crews on scene said no one was hurt. No word on the extent of the damage. However, an Eyewitness News crew on scene said the vehicle did not go through the wall.

Car crashes into the front of Avenue N on Newman Ave in East Providence. No injuries. Right across from East Prov FD Station 3. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/a2VppSeXk6 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 11, 2017