CAPE COD, Mass. (WPRI) — People on a whale watching cruise got up, close and personal with something a little…ok a lot… more fierce.

During their tour Friday morning, the passengers looked on as a great white shark took some bites out of a Minke whale. The deceased mammal was floating in the water about two miles north of Race Point, Provincetown.

The charter company posted video and pictures of the encounter on its Facebook page.