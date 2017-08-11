CVS announces ‘Community Heroes’ winners

CVS Health, WPRI 12 and the Pawtucket Red Sox are joining forces for the third year of “Community Heroes”, a program that will provide $55,000 in grants to Rhode Island nonprofits. All three organizations are committed to helping youth lead tobacco-free lives. That is why this year’s grant program is a Public Service Announcement campaign where youth can create a 30- or 60-second video on what it means for them to be the first tobacco-free generation.

Tune in to The Rhode Show at 9am to see the 10 winners announced live! Then vote for your favorite video, now through August 23rd. The organization with the most votes will get a bonus $5,000 grant. Visit www.cvshealth.com/communityheroes to view the videos and submit your vote today.

