Fire hazard prompts recall of 15,000 ATVs

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kawasaki is recalling 15,000 all-terrain vehicles.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fuel taps on the ATVs can leak, which poses a fire hazard.

The recall involves 2013 through 2017 KFX50 models, as well as 2012 through 2017 KFX90 models.

The company has received 18 reports of fuel tap leaks, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Kawasaki for a free repair.

Kawasaki can be reached at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

NVIDIA is recalling nearly 7,000 European plug heads for power adapters following reports of six consumers receiving electrical shocks.

According to the CPSC, the plug heads can break and expose metal prongs, which poses a risk of electric shocks.

The recalled products were sold online at NVIDIA.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and NewEgg.com from October 2015 through June 2017. Look for model number SPA011AU5W2.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled European plug heads and contact NVIDIA for a free replacement. The company can be reached at 800-797-6530.

Earlier this week, General Motors recalled approximately 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks due to a steering defect.