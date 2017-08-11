Gordon Fox approved to finish his sentence at local halfway house

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Imprisoned former House Speaker Gordon Fox has been approved for a transfer to a halfway house “as close to home as possible,” according to a spokesperson at the prison where the disgraced politician is currently held.

Fox, 55, requested a transfer to what the Federal Bureau of Prisons calls a Residential Reentry Center “months ago,” according to Paul Gibson, the public information officer at Canaan federal prison in Waymart, Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Fox submitted for and was approved for one close to his home as possible,” Gibson said, but declined to say what day Fox would be released. “This is not a release, it is a transfer from a facility to an even less secure facility.”

The closest halfway house to Fox’s East Providence home is the Houston House in the Greenlawn section of Pawtucket. The 25-bed facility is run Community Resources for Justice, a Boston-based group which has a contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Dylan Zelazo, a spokesperson for Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, said the police department has been made aware of Fox’s pending arrival, but declined to say which day he is expected to arrive.

Fox is eligible for release to a halfway house next week, when he will be in the final six months of his sentence. Fox’s official prison sentence is set to expire on Feb. 14, 2018.

Fox was driven to the prison in Waymart on July 7, 2015, to begin his three-year sentence; he will have served just over two years and a month if released next week. It is likely he will return to the Ocean State the same way.

“We give the inmate the option of being picked up by a family member or take a bus or a plane,” Gibson said. “In this case he elected one of those choices.”

