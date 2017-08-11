In the Kitchen: Parmesan Basil Crusted Scallops

Kyle Ferreira of Family Ties Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Parmesan Basil Crusted Scallops.
Ingredients:
Crumb
- 2/3 Cup Chopped Unpacked Fresh Basil
- 2/3 Grated Parmesan Cheese
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1/4 tsp Black Pepper
Scallops
- 2 lbs Sea Scallops
- 2 tbs Olive Oil
- Pinch Salt
- Pinch Black Pepper
- 1 cup Diced Tomatoes
Instructions:
- First put the grated Parmesan cheese and basil into a food processer with the salt and pepper
- Blend until mixed thoroughly and you got the crumbs. Put the crumb aside.
- Cook the scallops halfway in pan with olive oil salt and pepper.
- Place sea scallops into individual casserole dishes or in one 8 * 8 pan
- Top the scallops with the tomatoes and basil crumbs.
- Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes.
- Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve with roasted veggies or a light salad.
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.