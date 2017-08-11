In the Kitchen: Parmesan Basil Crusted Scallops

Kyle Ferreira of Family Ties Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Parmesan Basil Crusted Scallops.

Ingredients:

Crumb

2/3 Cup Chopped Unpacked Fresh Basil

2/3 Grated Parmesan Cheese

1/2 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

Scallops

2 lbs Sea Scallops

2 tbs Olive Oil

Pinch Salt

Pinch Black Pepper

1 cup Diced Tomatoes

Instructions:

First put the grated Parmesan cheese and basil into a food processer with the salt and pepper Blend until mixed thoroughly and you got the crumbs. Put the crumb aside. Cook the scallops halfway in pan with olive oil salt and pepper. Place sea scallops into individual casserole dishes or in one 8 * 8 pan Top the scallops with the tomatoes and basil crumbs. Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve with roasted veggies or a light salad.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.