Man charged with drunkenly crashing boat off Warwick coast

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A boat crash off the coast of Warwick Friday evening resulted in the arrest of the operator on a drunk-boating charge.

Warwick Police Capt. Lori Michailides said the crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at the Conimicut Point sandbar.

The operator, an adult male, was the only person on board, according to Michailides. He was taken to Kent County Hospital with minor injuries.

Michailides said the man was charged with boating under the influence and was released with a summons to appear in court.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details. This story will be updated with the latest.