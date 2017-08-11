Mom of hit and run victim: Justice has not been served

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The first of two people charged in a deadly hit and run crash in Taunton has been sentenced and the mother of his victim is not happy.

Earlier this month, Ryan O’Day was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting.

He was sentenced to serve one year in jail, with 18 months probation.

Caryn Alfano, the mother of his victim, 36-year-old Michael Alfano, is calling the sentence a slap on the wrist, saying justice has not been served.

“The police do their work, the DAs do their work, and the judge lets them go, and I don’t understand it,” she said.

Last November, Alfano was hit by a car, dragged and killed while riding his bike in Taunton.

The driver and a passenger took off.

Caryn Alfano said when they did stop, “This passenger got out of the car, pulled the bike off, had to kick it off with force, that’s how ingrained it was into the vehicle.”

She believes that if they had stopped, her son may have had a chance to live.

The car’s driver Cecily Kilsby-Munafo is charged but hasn’t gone to trial yet.

“And I have no faith in that either. No faith,” Alfano said.